Weezer Scraps Broadway 'Sznz' Residency

Weezer’s Broadway residency has been scrapped due to low ticket sales and high costs, Rivers Cuomo told fans on Wednesday.

“I just learned that our Broadway shows have been cancelled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses),” he wrote on Discord. “I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us.”

Cuomo added: “I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Weezer announced in June it would be doing a five-night run of shows at the Broadway Theatre beginning Sept. 13 showcasing their Sznz EPs. The band promised: “We’ll be showcasing a different szn & playing a deep set of fan favourites along with a few hits each night, too."

At the time of the residency announcement, a message on Weezer’s website said: “tickets on sale now (and going quick!), get 'em before they're gone.”