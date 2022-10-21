Weezer Wants Fans To Show Their Love With Pumpkins

Weezer is calling on fans to show their love for the band via this season’s ubiquitous orange fruit – but Canadians are being left holding their gourds.

“We’re giving away a billboard for the best Weezer pumpkin,” read a tweet on Thursday.

According to the details at weezerween.com: “Get off on the pain of carving, painting, or decorating your Weezer themed pumpkin … One lucky winner will receive their very own billboard somewhere in America congratulating them for winning the contest.”

The creator of the pick of the patch will also get “a Weezer Chia Pet, the Raven Hoodie and a Spooky Tree tee.”

The official rules, though, state that the contest is only open to U.S. residents.