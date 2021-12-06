'Weird Al' Yankovic Announces 10 Shows In Canada

“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced 10 Canadian dates on his 2022 tour – but don’t count on hearing his famous parodies like “Eat It” or “Like a Surgeon.”

A message on Yankovic’s website warns: “This is a scaled-down tour with limited production (no costumes, props, or video screens) … and Al’s setlist will be comprised almost entirely of his original (non-parody) songs.”

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour is a sequel to his 2018 tour and consists of 133 shows between April and October.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” said Yankovic, 62, in a release. “So I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Comedian Emo Philips will be the opening act.

Check out the Canadian dates below:

July 2 - The Centre, Vancouver

July 4 - Winspear Centre, Edmonton

July 5 & 6 - Jack Singer Concert Hall, Calgary

July 8 - Conexus Arts Centre, Regina

July 9 - TCU Place, Saskatoon

July 10 - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts, Winnipeg

July 30 - Southam Hall at the NAC, Ottawa

Aug. 1 & 2 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto