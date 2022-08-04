'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic To Have World Premiere In Toronto

The “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month.

TIFF announced Thursday that Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will open its Midnight Madness program on Sept. 8 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

“Oh man,” Yankovic tweeted. “I can’t wait to see this thing on a big screen in front of a live audience!!”

Yankovic wrapped up an eight-city Canadian tour earlier this week with two shows in Toronto.

Directed by Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is scheduled to debut on The Roku Channel in November. It is described as “the true untold story” of the curly-haired musician behind parody songs like “Eat It” and “Like a Surgeon.”

When the project was announced in January, Yankovic said in a release: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork.

“I’m very happy to say we're on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

A teaser trailer for the flick was released in May.