'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' Trailer Debuts Ahead Of Toronto Premiere

A new trailer has premiered for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ahead of the biopic’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8.

The trailer includes clips of Yankovic parodies like “My Bologna” (“My Sharona” by The Knack) and “I Love Rocky Road” (“I Love Rock ’n’ Roll” by the Arrows).

In one scene, Yankovic asks Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) if her song “Like a Virgin” (which he turned into “Like a Surgeon”) is autobiographical. “Yes,” she replies. “Except for the fact that I’ve had a lot of sex.”

Although Daniel Radcliffe portrays the titular musician, Yankovic, 62, appears as a record company executive opposite Will Forte.

The trailer suggests the movie, directed by Eric Appel, comes with a message. “All I want to say is be as weird as you want to be,” Yankovic says while accepting an award. “You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are.”

Earlier this month, Yankovic said he was looking forward to being in Toronto for the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. (The movie will debut on The Roku Channel in November.)

“Oh man,” he tweeted. “I can’t wait to see this thing on a big screen in front of a live audience!!”

When the project was announced in January, Yankovic said in a release: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork.

“I’m very happy to say we're on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”