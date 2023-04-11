What Happened April 11th In Pop Music History

It’s April 11th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1988, Cher was named Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in Moonstruck, directed by Canada’s Norman Jewison. On stage, Cher said: “When I was little my mother said ‘I want you to be something.’ I don’t think this means that I am somebody, but I guess I’m on my way.”

- In 2006, June Pointer of The Pointer Sisters died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 52. After suffering a stroke in February, she was diagnosed with cancer in her breast, colon, liver and bones. The Pointer Sisters’ hits include “I’m So Excited” and “Neutron Dance.”

- In 2015, pop star Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, confirmed that they welcomed their first child, son Silas Randall.

- In 2017 John Geils Jr. of the J. Geils Band died at 71. His ‘80s hits included “Centrefold” and “Freeze Frame.”

- In 1964, The Beatles set a record by having 14 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time. They ranged from “Love Me Do” at No. 81 to “Can’t Buy Me Love” at No. 1.

- In 2015, rapper Nelly was arrested for possession of drugs, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of his tour bus.

And that’s what popped on this day.

