What Happened April 15th In Pop Music History

- In 2003, Kelly Clarkson released her debut album, Thankful, featuring the single “Miss Independent.” The album came out more than seven months after Clarkson won the first season of American Idol.

- In 1971, The Beatles won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score for their documentary film Let It Be.

- In 1978, Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero was born in Puerto Rico. Now known better as Luis Fonsi, he had a worldwide hit with 2017’s “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee.

- In 1972, Roberta Flack started a six-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with a cover of the 1957 folk song “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” The year’s biggest single, it went on to win Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

- In 1966, Samantha Karen Fox was born in London. She was only 14 when she put together her first pop band but put her music aspirations on hold while she pursued modelling. Her first single, 1986’s “Touch Me (I Want You Body)” went to No. 1 in Canada and around the world.

- In 2014, Deryck Whibley, frontman of Canadian band Sum 41, ended up in intensive care after collapsing in his home. The rocker later said doctors told him his liver and kidneys had failed from excessive alcohol consumption.

