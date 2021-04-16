What Happened April 16th In Pop Music History

It’s April 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Chancelor Jonathan Bennett was born in Chicago. As a child, he was inspired by the music of Michael Jackson and, later, Kanye West. In high school, he was half of a hip hop duo and started writing songs. As Chance the Rapper, his 2017 mixtape Coloring Book was named best rap album at the Grammy Awards. Chance was also part of DJ Khaled’s hits “I’m the One” (with Justin Bieber, Quavo and Lil Wayne) and “No Brainer” (with Bieber and Quavo).

- In 2018, Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN. won the Pulitzer Prize for music, making him the first rapper ever to win the prestigious award. Spokesperson Dana Canedy said: “It shines a light on hip-hop in a completely different way. This is a big moment for hip-hop music and a big moment for the Pulitzers.”

- In 1977, Starsky and Hutch star David Soul went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut single, “Don’t Give Up On Us.” The song also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 1953, Peter Robert Garrett was born in Sydney, Australia. He went on to become frontman for the band Midnight Oil, whose biggest hit was 1987’s “Beds Are Burning.” Garrett later spent nearly a decade in federal politics in his native country.

- In 2003, R&B singer Luther Vandross suffered a stroke a few days before his 52nd birthday. The five-time Grammy winner, who was left confined to a wheelchair, died two years later.

- In 1974, Queen made their U.S. live debut at Regis College Fieldhouse in Denver, as opening act for Mott the Hoople. Tickets were sold for $7.50 U.S. each. The band’s tour was cut short (gigs in Toronto and London, Ont. were scrapped) after Brian May was diagnosed with hepatitis and an ulcer.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram