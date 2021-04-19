What Happened April 19th In Pop Music History

It’s April 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1980, Blondie’s “Call Me” started a six-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, written from the perspective of a male prostitute, was the theme song for the movie American Gigolo.

- In 1997, Michael Jackson showed up at the Grevin Museum of Wax in Paris, France for the unveiling of his statue.

- In 1986, Prince became only the fifth songwriter ever to have two Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time: “Kiss” by Prince and the Revolution and “Manic Monday” by The Bangles.

- In 2012, the former manager of Leonard Cohen was sentenced to 18 months behind bars for harassing the Canadian singer. Kelley Lynch, who had stolen millions from Cohen, was also sentenced to five months probation and ordered to attend anger-management courses.

- In 2012, musician Greg Ham – who played sax on Men At Work’s “Who Can It Be Now” and flute on “Down Under” – died of a heart attack at home in Australia. He was 58.

- In 2001, “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men won Favourite Song at the Kids’ Choice Awards and Lil’ Bow Wow was voted Favourite Male Singer. Britney Spears and Destiny’s Child were also winners.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram