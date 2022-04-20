What Happened April 20th In Pop Music History

It’s April 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, Swedish DJ Avicii (aka Tim Bergling) died near Muscat, Oman. He was 28. Avicii died of self-inflicted injuries.

- In 1992, the surviving members of Queen staged Concert For Life, an AIDS benefit, in London with appearances by Elton John, David Bowie, and George Michael.

- In 2002, Ashanti started a 10-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Foolish.” Her self-titled debut album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart for the first of three weeks.

- In 1987, a record store clerk in Callaway, Florida was arrested for the “sale of harmful material to a person under the age of 18” after letting a 14-year-old buy a copy of 2 Live Crew’s explicit 2 Live Is What We Are.

- In 1993, Aerosmith released Get a Grip, their 11th studio album. Thanks to hits like “Crazy” and “Cryin’,” it became the band’s best-selling album.

- In 1993, Canadian singer Shania Twain released her self-titled debut album. The young singer co-wrote one song, “God Ain’t Gonna Getcha For That.” The album peaked at No. 67 in the U.S. and at No. 28 in Canada.

And that’s what popped on this day.

