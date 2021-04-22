What Happened April 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s April 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2011, Bryan Adams became a first-time dad at age 51 when his personal assistant Alicia Grimaldi welcomed Mirabella Bunny. “She arrived like all good Easter bunnies on Easter Friday,” the Canadian singer said, in a statement.

- In 1981, Eric Clapton was hospitalized with bruised ribs and cuts to his leg after a car accident in Seattle.

- In 1989, Madonna’s Like a Prayer started a six-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart – giving the pop star her third consecutive No. 1 album. The title track started a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 2010, Bret Michaels of Poison (“Every Rose Has Its Thorn”) suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage in his brain stem. He remained in critical condition for several days but made a full recovery. Only two weeks earlier, Michaels underwent an emergency appendectomy.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram