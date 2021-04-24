What Happened April 24th In Pop Music History

It’s April 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1982, Kelly Brianne Clarkson was born in Texas. After winning the first season of American Idol, she went on to have success as a recording artist thanks to hits like “A Moment Like This,” “Since U Been Gone” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”

- In 2002, singer Jewel suffered a broken collarbone and a rib when she is thrown from a horse while riding at the Texas ranch of her boyfriend (now husband) Ty Murray. Her rep called it a “freak accident.”

- In 1992, David Bowie married model Iman in Switzerland. It was the second marriage for Bowie and the third for Iman. They remained married until the singer’s death in 2016.

- In 2017, Ed Sheeran's “Shape Of You” topped Australia's singles chart for the 14th week, breaking a record set in 1995 by Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise."

- In 1942, Barbara Joan Streisand was born in Brooklyn, New York. She revised her first name to Barbra and became one of the world’s biggest stars of stage, screen and music. She has released three dozen studio albums and has had five singles top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram