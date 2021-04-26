What Happened April 26th In Pop Music History

It’s April 26th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1960, Roger Andrew Taylor was born in England. He taught himself to play the drums at an early age and performed in several bands throughout his school years. In 1979, he joined Duran Duran, with whom he recorded hits like “The Reflex,” “Hungry Like The Wolf,” and “Rio.”

- In 1982, Rod Stewart was robbed of his 1977 Porsche Turbo-Carrera in Los Angeles by a man brandishing a gun. The singer’s wallet and other property was inside the car at the time of the daylight robbery. Police said there was no indication the gunman knew his famous victim.

- In 1986, Van Halen’s 5150 topped the Billboard 200 album chart for the first of three weeks. It was the band’s first release since the departure of David Lee Roth, who was replaced by Sammy Hagar.

- In 2008, Amy Winehouse was released from a police station in London after being questioned about an assault at a pub a few days earlier. “She admitted to a common assault by slapping a man with an open hand and accepted a caution,” her rep explained. “Amy was fully co-operative with inquiries and apologized for the incident.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

