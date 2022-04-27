What Happened April 27th In Pop Music History

It’s April 27th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, Vanity Fair caused a stir when it published a photo of a supposedly topless 15-year-old Miley Cyrus holding a sheet against her chest. Cyrus was quoted in a statement as saying she was “embarrassed” by the photo. “I apologize to my fans,” she said. But, 10 years later, Cyrus tweeted about the scandal: “IM NOT SORRY.”

- In 2016, Beyoncé kicked off The Formation World Tour at Marlins Park in Miami. Her first solo stadium tour included stops in Edmonton and Toronto in May. The 49-show trek reportedly grossed $256 million U.S.

- In 1976, David Bowie was detained on a train at the Russia/Poland border after customs officers found Nazi propaganda in his luggage. The singer reportedly claimed the materials were research for a movie.

- In 2000, “Turn The Beat Around” singer Vicki Sue Robinson died of cancer at 45.

- In 1948, Catherine Elizabeth Pierson was born in New Jersey. Later, as Kate Pierson, she became part of The B-52s, whose hits included “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack.” Guests at her 2015 wedding to Monica Coleman included pop star Sia.

And that’s what popped on this day.

