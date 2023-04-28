What Happened April 28th In Pop Music History

It’s April 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1999, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “We used to walk up and down this street and look at the stars and never dreamed we would ever have one,” the singer said at the unveiling ceremony.

- In 1979, “Heart Of Glass” topped the Billboard Hot 100, giving Blondie its first of four No. 1 hits.

- In 2014, married singers Paul Simon and Edie Brickell appeared in court together two days after being arrested when officers responded to a 911 hang-up from their home. Outside the courthouse, Simon told reporters: “We’re fine. We love each other. We're fine. We had an argument. It's over.”

- In 2006, a Swedish newspaper reported that ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus was accused by the government of avoiding paying 87m Swedish kronor ($12.3 million CAD) in taxes.

- In 1991, musician Bonnie Raitt married actor Michael O’Keefe in New York. Their marriage ended in divorce eight years later.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram