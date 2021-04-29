What Happened April 29th In Pop Music History

It’s April 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1989, singer Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

- In 1968, Carnie Wilson was born to The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and The Honeys’ Marilyn Rovell. Not surprisingly, she launched her own music career as one-third of Wilson Phillips, whose hits include “Hold On” and “Release Me.”

- In 1985, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury released his solo album Mr. Bad Guy. In the UK, the album made it into the Top 10 thanks to singles like “I Was Born to Love You” and “Made in Heaven” but it flopped in North America.

- In 1992, pop singer Paula Abdul tied the knot with actor Emilio Estevez. The marriage lasted two years.

- In 1988, Patti Boyd, the ex-wife of George Harrison, filed for divorce from Eric Clapton after years of abuse and infidelity. Boyd was the inspiration for Clapton’s hit “Layla.”

- In 1998, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler was injured after dropping the microphone stand on his knee while singing “Mama Kin” at a concert in Alaska, forcing the band to postpone 19 overseas shows on its Nine Lives tour. It also meant Tyler had to be shot in close-ups for the “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” video.

- In 1933, Willie Hugh Nelson was born in Texas. He went on to become a country music superstar and to have crossover hits like “On The Road Again” and “Always on My Mind.”

