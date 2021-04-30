What Happened April 30th In Pop Music History

It’s April 30th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2008, Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon in a private ceremony in the Bahamas after only two months together. The pair had met while making the video for her song “Bye Bye.” Carey and Cannon announced their separation in 2014 and were divorced in 2016.

- In 2011, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed daughter Monroe and son Moroccan. The fraternal twins were born via C-section at the 35-week point of Carey’s pregnancy.

- In 1983, Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of three weeks. The Thriller track featured a guitar solo by Eddie Van Halen, who was reportedly banned by his record label from appearing in the video.

- In 2002, Vanessa Carlton released her debut album Be Not Nobody. The lead single, “A Thousand Miles,” was a hit and went on to become the singer’s signature song.

- In 1988, Canadian singer Céline Dion, representing Switzerland, was crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin with “Ne partez pas sans moi.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram