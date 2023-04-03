What Happened April 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s April 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Robert Pilatus of Milli Vanilli died in Germany from a toxic combination of alcohol and prescription drugs. He was 32. Eight years earlier, Pilatus had been exposed for not actually singing on any of Milli Vanilli’s hits.

- In 1980, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders was arrested in Memphis for disorderly conduct after an altercation at a bar. The singer then kicked out the rear window of the police cruiser that took her to jail. The Pretenders, on their first U.S. tour, performed the following night.

- In 1993, The Bodyguard soundtrack returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart after Eric Clapton’s Unpluggedinterrupted its 13-week run and bumped it from the top spot for three weeks. The Bodyguard soundtrack spent seven more non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

- In 1998, Dave Navarro announced in a press release that he quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers after three years and one album (1995’s One Hot Minute). He had been the band’s eighth guitarist since 1984.

And that’s what popped on this day.

