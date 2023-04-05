What Happened April 5th In Pop Music History

It’s April 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Drake released “One Dance,” featuring Nigerian Afrobeat artist Wizkid and British singer Kyla. It went on to top the charts in 15 countries, including 10 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, with digital sales of 12.5 million.

- In 1993, assault charges against rapper Marky Mark (aka Mark Wahlberg) were dropped after he reached a settlement with victim Robert D. Crehan. Wahlberg was accused of punching and kicking the 20-year-old in the face, breaking his jaw. The victim’s lawyer said the settlement included “a monetary payment that will not be disclosed, but it's a settlement payment that we're quite satisfied with and it compensates Mr. Crehan for his injuries, inconvenience and pain.”

- In 1985, thousands of radio stations played “We Are The World” at 10:50 a.m. EST.

- In 2009, TLC singer Tionne ’T-Boz’ Watkins was fired by Donald Trump on an episode of The Celebrity Apprentice.

- In 1988, Tracy Chapman released her self-titled debut album, which spawned the hits “Fast Car” and “Talkin’ ‘bout a Revolution.”

- In 2017, People published an interview with music icon Barry Manilow in which he came out as gay and revealed he’s been with the same man for 39 years. “I'm so private. I always have been,” the singer, then 73, said. “I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything.”

- In 1978, Duran Duran played their first live show in a lecture theatre at Birmingham Polytechnic's College of Art and Design for about 30 friends. Singer Stephen Duffy left the band two years later and was replaced by Simon Le Bon.

- In 2008, Leona Lewis, winner of the 2006 season of UK show The X Factor, went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bleeding Love.”

- In 1980, R.E.M. played their first ever gig. It took place at St Mary's Episcopal Church, Athens, Georgia.

- In 1973, Pharrell Lanscilo Williams was born in Virginia. A prolific and successful songwriter and producer for many artists, Williams has also had success as a performer, with hits like “Happy.”

- In 1994, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died at his home in Seattle at age 27 from a self-inflicted gunshot. The singer’s body was discovered three days later by an electrician who was installing an alarm system. A coroner found traces of heroin and Valium in Cobain’s body.

And that’s what popped on this day.

