What Happened April 6th In Pop Music History

It’s April 6th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2002, Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan welcomed daughter India Ann Sushil Sood in Vancouver. It was the first child for McLachlan and then-husband Ashwin Sood.

- In 2015, the video for “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth debuted on YouTube. It achieved 3 billion views in 852 days and is currently the third most-watched music video behind “Despacito” and “Shape of You.”

- In 2000, Elton John, Cyndi Lauper and Canada’s Bryan Adams, Diana Krall and k.d. lang were among the artists performing at a tribute to Canada’s Joni Mitchell in New York City.

- In 1974, ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo,” which ignited their career.

- In 1974, Billy Joel earned his first Top 40 hit when “Piano Man” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 33. It went on to peak at No. 25.

- In 1992, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics released her first solo album, Diva, which spawned the hits “Walking on Broken Glass” and “Why.” It peaked at No. 6 in Canada with double-platinum sales.

And that’s what popped on this day.

