What Happened April 8th In Pop Music History

It’s April 8th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were officially divorced after 14 years of marriage. The settlement gave Rossdale less than half of everything the couple earned but they agreed to joint legal custody of their three sons.

- In 1975, Aerosmith released their third studio album, Toys In The Attic. Featuring hits like “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion,” it became the band’s most commercially successful album.

- In 2003, Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, released her first album, To Whom It May Concern. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

- In 1995, Madonna’s “Take a Bow” was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh and final week.

- In 2000, “Maria Maria” by Santana featuring The Product G&B went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of 10 weeks. It was named Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the Grammy Awards.

- In 2016, Bruce Springsteen announced that he pulled the plug on an upcoming show in Greensboro, North Carolina, to protest a state law limiting the rights of transgender people. “Some things are more important than a rock show,” he explained, in a statement, “and this fight against prejudice and bigotry – which is happening as I write – is one of them.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

