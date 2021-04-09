What Happened April 9th In Pop Music History

It’s April 9th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1987, Jesse McCartney was born in Westchester, New York. He joined the boy band Dream Street when he was 12 but left the group to go solo in 2002. His debut album Beautiful Soul was released in 2004. McCartney’s biggest hit was 2008’s “Leavin’.”

- In 2018, Fleetwood Mac announced that Lindsey Buckingham had been fired in January. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best,” read a statement. Buckingham later sued the band and reached a settlement.

- In 1977, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Swedish pop group its first chart-topper in the U.S. The song also went to No. 1 in Canada.

- In 1977, pop singer Shaun Cassidy appeared on an episode of American Bandstand to perform his smash hit "Da Doo Ron Ron" as well as the song “Holiday.” Cassidy is currently a consulting producer on the series New Amsterdam.

- In 1988, Billy Ocean topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks with “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” which was featured in the movie License To Drive. The song was inspired by a line in the 1960 Sherman Brothers song “You’re Sixteen” – “You walked out of my dreams, and into my car.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram