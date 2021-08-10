What Happened August 10th In Pop Music History

It’s August 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1985, Canada’s Bryan Adams earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with “Reckless.” Recorded in Vancouver, it included singles like “Run to You,” “Heaven” and “Summer of ’69.” The album topped the chart for two weeks.

- In 2007, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton of Spice Girls welcomed her first baby, son Beau, with British singer Jade Jones.

- In 1963, “Little” Stevie Wonder started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Fingertips Pt. 2.” Only 13 years old at the time, Wonder was the youngest singer to top the chart.

- In 1985, Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon, on the yacht Drum, set off on the Fastnet race. The boat capsized, trapping the singer and five crew members underneath for 40 minutes before they were airlifted to safety.

- In 1976, Elton John started a seven-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York City to end his Louder Than Concorde Tour.

- In 1979, Michael Jackson released his fifth studio album, Off the Wall. With hits like “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” and “Rock with You,” the album earned Jackson his first Grammy Award.

- In 2005, The Rolling Stones performed a surprise show for 1,000 fans at the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto after spending weeks rehearsing for the Bigger Bang Tour in the city. They returned to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Sept. 26.

- In 2017, Taylor Swift testified in a Denver courtroom that radio host David Mueller groped her during a backstage photo op in 2013. “It was a definite grab,” Swift said. “He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram