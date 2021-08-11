What Happened August 11th In Pop Music History

It’s August 11th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2000, Madonna welcomed son Rocco at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, with then-boyfriend Guy Ritchie.

- In 1984, “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song but Parker had to give up some royalties after Huey Lewis sued for plagiarism, claiming the song copied the melody of his “I Want a New Drug.”

- In 2011, The Go-Gos – Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin – received the 2,444th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 1990, Mariah Carey’s “Vision Of Love” was No. 1 on the Billboard 100 for the second of four weeks.

And that’s what popped on this day.

