What Happened August 13th In Pop Music History

It’s August 13th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2012, Taylor Swift released “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” the first single from her fourth album, Red. It was recognized by Guinness World Records as the fastest-selling single in digital history and won Best Song at the World Music Awards.

- In 1999, the movie Detroit Rock City, co-produced by Gene Simmons, opened in cinemas. It was about four guys in a Kiss tribute band who try to see the real band in concert. The movie, which was actually shot in Toronto and Hamilton, Ont., was a box office flop.

- In 1988, singer Robert Smith of The Cure married Mary Poole in the UK. They had known each other ever since the “Love Cats” singer was 14.

- In 1968, Talmage Charles Robert Bachman was born. His father is Randy Bachman of Guess Who and BTO. As Tal Bachman, he had a hit in 1999 with “She’s So High.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

