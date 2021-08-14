What Happened August 14th In Pop Music History

It’s August 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2010, singer-actress Hilary Duff married Canadian pro hockey player Mike Comrie in Santa Barbara. Duff and Comrie (whose father co-founded The Brick) welcomed son Luca in 2012 but announced their separation in 2014.

- In 1965, Sonny & Cher started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Got You Babe.” Sonny Bono was inspired to write the song in response to Bob Dylan’s “It Ain't Me Babe.”

- In 2009, George Michael was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the Land Rover he was driving crashed into an articulated transport truck in Berkshire, England. The pop star was questioned and released without being charged.

- In 1985, it was reported that Michael Jackson paid as much as $50 million U.S. for ATV Music, which controlled the rights to 40,000 songs, including 251 songs written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon – like “Yesterday” and “Let It Be.” Among those Jackson outbid was McCartney, who was not happy.

- In 2017, a jury decided that radio host David Mueller had groped Taylor Swift during a meet-and-greet session four years earlier. Swift, who had testified during the trial, was awarded the symbolic $1 she sought. “I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this,” Swift said in a statement. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

