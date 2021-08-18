What Happened August 18th In Pop Music History

It’s August 18th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2017, Taylor Swift wiped clean all her social media accounts as well as her official website, sending fans into a frenzy. It was all to prepare for the release of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

- In 1977, The Police made their live debut as a three-piece band when they performed at Rebecca's in Birmingham, England. The band would not make its Canadian debut for almost another 16 months.

- In 1979, Chic went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Good Times.” It went on to become one of the most frequently sampled songs in music.

- In 1983, Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. was born in Beirut, Lebanon. As Mika, he had pop hits like “Love Today,” “We Are Golden” and “Grace Kelly.”

- In 1986, Bon Jovi released their third studio album, Slippery When Wet, which included hits like “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Recorded in Vancouver, B.C., the album went to No. 1 in both the U.S. and Canada.

- In 2018, Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra were in India to celebrate their roka ceremony – a traditional celebration of a couple’s engagement. On Instagram, Chopra shared a photo of the couple that she captioned: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

- In 1984, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes married American heiress Julie Anne Friedman at the registrar's office in London. They had a daughter together before filing for divorce in 1992.

- In 1991, Billy Preston was arrested after a 16-year-old boy told police he was sexually assaulted. The 45-year-old “Nothing From Nothing” singer later pleaded no-contest and was sentence to nine months of drug rehab and three months of house arrest.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram