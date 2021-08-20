What Happened August 20th In Pop Music History

It’s August 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1992, Demetria Devonne Lovato was born in New Mexico. As a child, she learned piano and guitar and took dance and acting classes. She played Angela on Barney & Friends and went on to star in several Disney Channel productions, including the Ontario-shot Camp Rock. Lovato has released six studio albums with hits like “Cool for the Summer” and “Sorry Not Sorry.”

- In 2016, former 3 Doors Down guitarist Matt Roberts was found dead in a Wisconsin hotel room. He was 38. Roberts’ death was ruled an accidental prescription drug overdose.

- In 1988, Steve Winwood’s fifth solo album Roll With It went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The title track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for its fourth and final week.

- In 1992, Sting married actress Trudie Styler at the Camden Register Office. It was the singer’s second marriage. The couple, who held a formal ceremony two days later, went on to have four children together.

- In 1977, The Emotions started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Best Of My Love.” After being bumped from the top spot by Andy Gibb’s “I Just Want to be Your Everything,” the song returned for one more week at No. 1. The Eagles topped the chart two years earlier with a song with the same title.

And that’s what popped on this day.

