What Happened August 21st In Pop Music History

- In 1982, U2 frontman Bono married Alison Stewart at a church in Ireland. The couple, who met when they were teenagers, went on to have two daughters and two sons.

- In 2001, Nickelback released “How You Remind Me,” the lead single from the Canadian band’s third studio album, Silver Side Up. The song earned several Juno Awards and was nominated as Record of the Year at the Grammys.

- In 2011, Rod Stewart became a grandfather for the first time, at 66, when daughter Kimberly welcomed Delilah Genoveva. The girl’s father is actor Benicio del Toro.

- In 1987, Midnight Oil released their sixth studio album, Diesel and Dust. It turned out to be the Australian band’s big breakthrough in North America thanks to the hit single “Beds Are Burning.” It peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 but went to No. 1 on the Canadian chart.

- In 1993, police in Los Angeles were issued a search warrant for Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch after Jordan Chandler, then 13, accused the pop star of ongoing sexual abuse. Jackson paid Chandler’s family an estimated $23 million U.S. and the criminal case was dropped without charges.

- In 1979, Gary Numan’s debut single "Cars" was released. The song, which the English musician wrote and produced, went to No. 1 in the UK and Canada and was a Top 10 hit in the U.S.

- In 1965, Out Of Our Heads by the Rolling Stones started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. It was the British band’s first No.1 album in the U.S.

