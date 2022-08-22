What Happened August 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s August 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1995, Dua Lipa was born in London. As a teen, she posted covers of songs by artists like Canada’s Nelly Furtado on YouTube. She released her debut album in 2017, which included hits like “Be the One” and “New Rules.”

- In 2007, Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes was arrested after an argument with the doorman at the Busaba Eathai in London. No charges were filed. Hayes, who was with his husband Richard Cullen, later shot down reports that racism was involved.

- In 1973, Howard Dwaine Dorough was born in Orlando. He spent his early years singing in choirs and performing in community musicals and went on to become Howie D of the Backstreet Boys.

- In 1987, Madonna’s “Who's That Girl” topped the Billboard Hot 100. The song, which was for the soundtrack of the film of the same name, was the pop star’s sixth No. 1 hit.

- In 1961, Roland Jaime Orzabal de la Quintana was born in England. As Roland Orzabal, he became half of Tears For Fears, who had hits like “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and “Pale Shelter.”

- In 2011, Nicholas Ashford of Ashford & Simpson died of complications from throat cancer, in New York. He was 70. He and wife Valerie Simpson had hits like “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and “Solid.”

- In 1978, Jean-François Stinco was born in Montreal. As Jeff Stinco, he became the lead guitarist for pop-rock band Simple Plan. Their hits include “Welcome to my Life” and “Crazy.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

