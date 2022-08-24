What Happened August 24th In Pop Music History

It’s August 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1999, Christina Aguilera released her self-titled debut album. Thanks to hits like “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” – and songs penned by Diane Warren and Robin Thicke – the album was a huge hit and went on to earn the singer a Grammy for Best New Artist.

- In 2014, Death Row Records founder Marion “Suge” Knight was one of three people wounded in a shooting at the 1 Oak nightclub in L.A. during a party hosted by Chris Brown.

- In 1963, Stevie Wonder became the first artist ever to have both a No. 1 album and a No. 1 single in the same week. Recorded Live: The 12 Year Old Genius topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time and the song “Fingertips Pt. 2” was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for its third and final week.

- In 1974, Ottawa’s Paul Anka began a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “(You’re) Having My Baby,” his duet with Odia Coates. Anka wrote the song, which was criticized by feminist groups.

- In 2008, Canada’s Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies crashed his Cessna 206 float-plane near Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario. No one was injured.

- In 2010, Katy Perry released her second pop album, Teenage Dream. It became the second album ever to spawn five No. 1 singles (after Michael Jackson’s 1987 album Bad) and earned seven Grammy nominations including Album of the Year.

In 1985, “The Power Of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News started a two-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was featured in the movie Back to the Future.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram