What Happened August 28th In Pop Music History

It’s August 28th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1965, Eilleen Regina Edwards was born in Windsor, Ont. She went on to become Shania Twain and enjoy global success thanks to a string of country and pop hits including “You’re Still the One,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

- In 2019, Shawn Mendes announced the launch of his eponymous foundation. “For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard," the Canadian singer said. “My goal in launching the Foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

- In 2011, Beyoncé revealed that she was pregnant with her first child at the end of her performance of “Love on Top” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

- In 1993, Billy Joel started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 with his 12th studio album, River of Dreams. The cover was painted by the singer’s then-wife, model Christie Brinkley.

- In 1986, Florence Leontine Mary Welch was born in England. She went on to front Florence Welch and the Machine, which is best known for 2008’s “Dog Days Are Over.”

- In 2005, Marion ‘Suge’ Knight was shot in the leg during a party hosted by Kanye West at the Shore Club in Miami Beach.

- In 1986, Tina Turner was on hand for the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

- In 1982, Margaret LeAnn Rimes was born in Mississippi. Although primarily a country artist, she had pop crossover success with songs like “How Do I Live” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.”

- In 2003, Britney Spears and Madonna got tongues wagging when they shared a kiss during a performance on the MTV Video Music Awards. Madonna also kissed Christina Aguilera but the moment was barely caught on camera.

- In 1998, the movie 54 about New York City’s famous nightclub Studio 54, opened in cinemas. Shot the previous summer in Toronto, it starred homegrown stars Mike Myers and Neve Campbell and included a cameo by Donald Trump. The soundtrack included a cover of Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot's classic "If You Could Read My Mind."

- In 1970, “I'll Be There” by The Jackson 5 was released. It went on to be the group’s fourth consecutive No. 1 hit. A 1992 cover by Mariah Carey and Trey Lorenz also topped the chart.

And that’s what popped on this day.

