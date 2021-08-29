What Happened August 29th In Pop Music History

It’s August 29th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1993, Liam James Payne was born in England. After auditioning for The X Factor, he became a member of the wildly successful pop group One Direction. Payne later had solo success with “Strip That Down” ft. Quavo.

- In 2013, pop star Fergie and her then-husband, actor Josh Duhamel, welcomed their first child, son Axl.

- In 1987, the title track from the Ritchie Valens biopic La Bamba started a three-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was recorded by Los Lobos.

- In 1958, Michael Joseph Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana. After performing with his brothers in The Jackson 5, he became the self-proclaimed King of Pop with a long list of hits like “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and “Beat It.” Jackson died in 2009 at 50.

- In 2004, “Hey Ya!” by Outkast was named Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami. Jay-Z and Beyoncé made their red carpet debut as a couple.

In 1980, David Desrosiers was born in Sept-Îles, Quebec. He went on to become bass player in Canadian band Simple Plan.

And that’s what popped on this day.

