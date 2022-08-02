What Happened August 2nd In Pop Music History

It’s August 2nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1986, Peter Cetera’s “The Glory Of Love,” co-written by Canada’s David Foster, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The song, which was featured in Karate Kid II, was the first by Cetera to top the chart since his departure from Chicago.

- In 2005, The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers married Tana Munblowsky in Hawaii.

- In 2014, “Weird Al” Yankovic's 14th studio album Mandatory Fun topped the Billboard 200 chart. It included parodies of songs by Lorde, Imagine Dragons and Robin Thicke.

- In 1975, The Eagles earned their second No. 1 when “One Of These Nights” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 1991, “Super Freak” singer Rick James and girlfriend Tanya Hijazi were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, forced oral copulation, making terrorist threats and furnishing narcotics. The couple was accused of holding a 24-year-old woman in their home for three days against her will. James started his music career in 1965 as a member of the Toronto R&B group The Mynah Birds.

- In 1980, “Magic” by Olivia Newton-John started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was from the soundtrack to Xanadu.

And that’s what popped on this day.

