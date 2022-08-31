What Happened August 31st In Pop Music History

It’s August 31st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2018, Lady Gaga sparked Oscar buzz when the latest remake of A Star Is Born premiered at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The movie went on to be a hit with critics and audiences and earned numerous awards for the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper song “Shallow.”

- In 1957, Elvis Presley performed his last Canadian concert ever in front of 26,500 fans at the Empire Stadium in Vancouver. His only other Canadian shows were held in April 1957 in Toronto and Ottawa. Canada was the only country Presley performed in outside of the U.S.

- In 1970, Deborah Ann Gibson was born in Brooklyn, New York. As Debbie Gibson, she released her debut album in 1987 and had success with hits like “Only in My Dreams,” “Foolish Beat” and “Lost in Your Eyes.”

- In 1994, a then 27-year-old R. Kelly married singer Aaliyah, then 15, at a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois. The marriage is later annulled.

- In 1994, Usher’s self-titled debut studio album, executive produced by Sean “Puffy” Combs, was released. It spawned singles like “Can U Get Wit It” and “Think of You.”

- In 2014, Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids on the Block married actress Jenny McCarthy at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Illinois. Wahlberg divorced his first wife in 2008.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram