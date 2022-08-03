What Happened August 3rd In Pop Music History

It’s August 3rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1998, Boyzone released “No Matter What,” a song composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman for the 1996 musical Whistle Down The Wind. It went to No. 1 in the UK and reached No. 51 on the Canadian chart. “No Matter What” also appeared on the Notting Hill soundtrack.

- In 1974, Canada’s Anne Murray headlined the Schaefer Festival in New York City’s Central Park. Her opening act was a rising rocker named Bruce Springsteen, who replaced Boz Scaggs in the line-up. According to a review in The New York Times, “more than one-third of the audience” left after Springsteen’s set.

- In 1985, “Shout” by Tears For Fears started a three-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

- In 2015, it was reported that both Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale had filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment,” read a statement from the couple. The divorce was finalized in April 2016.

- In 1996, the Bayside Boys Remix of “Macarena” by Los Del Rio began a 14-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, originally recorded in 1992, is about a woman who hooks up with her boyfriend’s two best friends after he’s drafted into the military.

And that’s what popped on this day.

