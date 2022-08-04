What Happened August 4th In Pop Music History

It’s August 4th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Prince reigned the Billboard 200 album chart for the first of 24 weeks with the Purple Rain soundtrack. In addition to the title track, the album featured hit singles “When Doves Cry” and “Let’s Go Crazy.”

- In 2001, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics married Ducth photographer Anouska Fisz on a beach in the French Riviera in front of celebrity friends like Elton John and Mick Jagger. The couple has two children together.

- In 1990, Mariah Carey’s debut single “Vision Of Love” started a four-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song went on to earn three Grammy nominations and won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

- In 2011, Big Sean was arrested in Lewiston, New York and charged with forcible touching, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and sex abuse in the third degree after a woman told police she was sexually assaulted. In a plea deal in October 2011, the rapper paid a $750 U.S. fine for unlawful imprisonment and the other charges were dropped.

And that’s what popped on this day.

