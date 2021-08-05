What Happened August 5th In Pop Music History

It’s August 5th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1959, Peter Jozzeppi Burns was born in England. As Pete Burns, he fronted Dead Or Alive, which scored the 1984 hit “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record).” He died of a heart attack in October 2016.

- In 1957, American Bandstand made its national debut on ABC. Paul Anka was the first Canadian artist to perform on the show and, over the course of 32 seasons, host Dick Clark welcomed all of the biggest names in pop music.

- In 1978, “Miss You” by The Rolling Stones went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The disco song, included on the band’s Some Girls album, was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

- In 1994, Billy Idol was released from hospital after being treated overnight for a drug overdose.

And that’s what popped on this day.

