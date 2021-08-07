What Happened August 7th In Pop Music History

It’s August 7th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2009, Kesha released “Tik Tok,” the first single from her debut album Animal. The song, co-written with Dr. Luke and Benny Blanco, debuted at No. 67 on the Canadian Hot 100 and eventually spent nine non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. Kesha performed “TiK ToK” on Much On Demand in January 2010 and again at the MMVAs in June 2010.

- In 2008, The Police Reunion Tour ended with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York Garden. The band’s first tour since 1986 kicked off in Vancouver in May 2007 and included stops in Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

- In 1982, Fleetwood Mac began a five-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 with Mirage. The band’s 13th studio album – and third to go to No. 1 – included the hit singles “Hold Me” and “Gypsy.”

- In 1976, Elton John and Kiki Dee were at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks with their duet “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” John and Bernie Taupin co-wrote the song using the pseudonyms Ann Orson and Carte Blanche.

- In 2008, “You Were Meant For Me” singer Jewel married rodeo cowboy Ty Murray in the Bahamas after a decade together. They welcomed a son in 2011 and announced their divorce in 2014.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram