What Happened August 8th In Pop Music History

- In 1998, Shawn Peter Raul Mendes was born in Toronto. Raised in nearby Pickering, he performed in his school’s glee club and taught himself how to play guitar. Mendes started sharing covers on social media and earned a record deal in 2014. He has since released three studio albums with hits like “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” and “In My Blood.”

- In 2011, singer Gavin DeGraw suffered a concussion and fractures in his cheekbone, eye and nose when he was attacked by a group of men on a New York City street. “I just literally remember an exchange of words that lasted a second and then being very bloody,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

- In 1987, U2’s “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” went to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The song went on to earn a pair of Grammy nominations.

- In 1976, Joshua Scott Chasez was born in Maryland. He successfully auditioned for a spot on The Mickey Mouse Club (where he was known as “JC”) and later teamed up with co-star Justin Timberlake in NSYNC, which had hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

- In 1992, Madonna went to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “This Used To Be My Playground” from the soundtrack to A League Of Their Own. The song also went to the top of the Canadian chart.

