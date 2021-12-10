What Happened December 10th In Pop Music History

It’s December 10th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1990, the first Billboard Music Awards took place, co-hosted by Canada’s Paul Shaffer. Pop category winners included Bell Biv DeVoe, Young M.C., New Kids on the Block, and Lisa Stansfield – but the night’s big winner was Janet Jackson, who took home eight awards, including Pop Album for Rhythm Nation.

- In 2000, Eminem hit the No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart with “Stan,” a track featuring a sample of “Thank You” by Dido.

- In 2010, the first posthumous Michael Jackson album, Michael, was released. It was the first collection of new material by the King of Pop since Invincible in 2001. The album went Platinum in both the U.S. and Canada.

- In 1999, Canadian musician Rick Danko, formerly of The Band, died in his sleep only 19 days before his 56th birthday.

- In 1983, Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson started a six-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “Say Say Say.”

