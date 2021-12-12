What Happened December 12th In Pop Music History

It’s December 12th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2014, Nick Cannon filed for divorce from Mariah Carey in New York City. The pair were married in April 2008 and on their third anniversary welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan.

- In 2011, students Jesse Chatz and Charlotte Runzel started playing Justin Bieber’s “Baby” over the P.A. between classes at Evanston Township High School and challenged students to donate money to “Stop the Bieber.” The two-day initiative raised $1,000 U.S. for a local cultural centre.

- In 1992, Whitney Houston started a 20-week run at No.1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with The Bodyguard soundtrack. It went on to become the best-selling soundtrack of all time, thanks largely to the success of Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

- In 1987, George Michael began a four-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Faith,” the title track from his debut solo album. The single also topped the chart in Canada.

- In 1987, the members of U2 appeared on stage in Hampton, Virginia as country-rock group The Dalton Brothers. They opened for… U2.

And that’s what popped on this day.

