What Happened December 14th In Pop Music History

It’s December 14th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1991, Michael Jackson's eighth studio album Dangerous debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Featuring hits like “Black or White” and “Remember the Time,” it spent four weeks at No. 1 before being bumped by Nirvana’s Nevermind.

- In 2012, Jacob Nicholas Kulke was arrested for trespassing after a man climbed a fence at the Nashville home of Taylor Swift. The singer was overseas at the time of the incident.

- In 1978, Billy Joel made his debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The singer has since performed in the famous arena more than 100 times and was the first artist to get a residency there.

And that’s what popped on this day.

