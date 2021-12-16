What Happened December 16th In Pop Music History

It’s December 16th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1977, Saturday Night Fever opened in cinemas. The movie featured music by the Bee Gees, including hits like “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever” and “More Than a Woman.” A month after the film came out, its soundtrack album started a 24-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

- In 1971, Michael Sean McCary was born in Philadelphia. He went on to become Mike Bass in R&B group Boyz II Men, which had hits like “End Of The Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You.” McCary left Boyz II Men in 2003 and later revealed it was partly due to a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

- In 2007, singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg died at his home in Maine after a battle with prostate cancer. He was 56. Fogelberg was best known for 1979’s “Longer” and 1981’s “Leader of the Band.”

- In 2007, Beyoncé started a 10-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Irreplaceable,” which was co-written by Ne-Yo. The track was replaced in the top spot by “Say It Right” by Canada’s Nelly Furtado.

- In 1983, Two of Kind opened in cinemas. The movie reunited Olivia Newton-John with her Grease co-star John Travolta. Although it was a box office bomb, the movie’s soundtrack gave Newton-John a Top 5 hit with “Twist Of Fate” (produced by Canada’s David Foster).

And that’s what popped on this day.

