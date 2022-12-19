What Happened December 19th In Pop Music History

It’s December 19th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2016, Fifth Harmony announces via social media that Camila Cabello decided to leave the group. “We are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us,” read a statement from the remaining singers. Fifteen months later, Fifth Harmony announced they were going on an “indefinite hiatus.”

- In 1957, Doug Johnson was born in New Westminster, B.C. He went on to become keyboardist with Canadian rock band Loverboy, which had hits like “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose.”

- In 1999, Irish boyband Westlife started a four-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart with “I Have a Dream,” a cover of the 1979 ABBA song.

- In 2012, Madonna stormed out of a soundcheck ahead of a concert in Santiago, Chile after berating observers for smoking near the stage. “There are people smoking right now,” she fumed. “No smoking. If you’re going to smoke cigarettes, I’m not doing a show. You don’t care about me, I don’t care about you. All right? Are we going to play that game? I’m not kidding. I can’t sing if you smoke.”

And that’s what popped on this day.

