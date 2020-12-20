What Happened December 20th In Pop Music History

It’s December 20th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2004, Paula Abdul was allegedly behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that clipped another car on a freeway in California and didn’t stop. Three months later she was straight up charged with one count of hit-and-run.

- In 2016, singer Richard Marx’s wife Daisy Fuentes posted on Instagram a series of photos showing how he helped restrain a passenger who attacked flight attendants and other passengers on a Korean Air flight. “My husband jumped in only when he saw him physically grab & push the female flight attendants,” Fuentes wrote.

- In 1969, Peter, Paul and Mary topped the Billboard Hot 100 with “Leavin' On A Jet Plane,” a song written by John Denver. The song was also No. 1 in Canada.

And that’s what popped on this day.

