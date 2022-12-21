What Happened December 21st In Pop Music History

It’s December 21st and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2005, Elton John and his longtime partner, Toronto-born David Furnish, had a civil ceremony in Windsor, England on the first day the Civil Partnership Act came into effect. Nine years later, on Dec. 21, they got married in front of famous friends like Ed Sheehan and David and Victoria Beckham.

- In 2013, “The Monster” by Eminem ft. Rihanna started a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The hit was co-written by Bebe Rexha.

- In 2008, X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke went to No. 1 with her cover of “Hallelujah” by Canada’s Leonard Cohen. The popularity of her version put Cohen’s recording and Jeff Buckley’s cover onto the charts at the same time.

- In 2012, “Gangnam Style” by South Korea’s Psy became the first music video to reach 1 billion views on YouTube.

And that’s what popped on this day.

Follow @jrk_media on Twitter & Instagram