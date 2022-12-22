What Happened December 22nd In Pop Music History

It’s December 22nd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1984, Madonna earned her first No. 1 hit in the U.S. when “Like A Virgin” started a six-week run on top of the Billboard Hot 100. It was the title track from her second studio album.

- In 2000, Madonna married British film director Guy Ritchie in, Scotland. Guests included Jon Bon Jovi, Sting and Canada’s Bryan Adams. Madonna and Ritchie (her second husband) divorced in 2008.

- In 2014, singer Joe Cocker – best known for songs like “You Are So Beautiful” and “Up Where We Belong” – died of lung cancer in Crawford, Colorado. He was 70.

- In 1979, “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. It was the only solo hit for Rupert Holmes, who performed, wrote and co-produced the track.

- In 1958, “The Chipmunk Song” was No. 1 on the U.S. singles chart. Performed, written and produced by Ross Bagdasarian Sr. (aka David Seville), it remained in the top spot for four weeks and won three Grammy Awards.

- In 1949, twins Robin Hugh Gibb and Maurice Ernest Gibb were born in Isle of Man. With their older brother Barry Gibb, they formed the Bee Gees and had global success with songs like “How Deep Is Your Love” and “Tragedy.” Robin died in 2012 and Maurice died in 2003.

