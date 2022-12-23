What Happened December 23rd In Pop Music History

It’s December 23rd and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 2015, Richard Marx married Daisy Fuentes a little more than a year after announcing that he had split from his wife of 25 years, Cynthia Rhodes. The “Don’t Mean Nothing” and “Right Here Waiting” singer has three sons with Rhodes.

- In 2000, The Beatles (who broke up 30 years earlier) started a seven-week run at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with the compilation 1. It was first at No. 1 on Dec. 2 but got bumped down for two weeks by the Backstreet Boys’ Black & Blue.

- In 1989, Phil Collins began a four-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Another Day In Paradise” from his album …But Seriously. Written by Collins about homelessness, the song won Record of the Year at the Grammys and Best British Single at the Brit Awards.

And that’s what popped on this day.

