What Happened December 24th In Pop Music History

It's December 24th and these are some of the things that happened on this day in pop music history:

- In 1991, Louis William Tomlinson was born in England. While attending Hall Cross School he took part in several musical productions, eventually gaining the confidence to audition for The X Factor. It was on the show that he was put together with the four other members of what became One Direction.

- In 1977, the Bee Gees started a three-week run at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “How Deep Is Your Love.” It was the sibling act’s fourth No. 1 hit in the U.S. and stayed in the Top 10 for 17 weeks.

- In 1971, Enrique Martín Morales was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He started singing at age 6 and, at 12, he joined pop group Menudo. After leaving at the age of 17, Morales set out to have a solo career. As Ricky Martin, he scored hits like “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs” and “The Cup of Life.”

- In 1988, glam rock band Poison started a three-week run at the top of the U.S. singles chart with the ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.” Featured on the band’s sophomore album Open Up and Say... Ahh!, it became their signature hit.

And that's what popped on this day.

